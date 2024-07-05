Norden Group LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

PNFP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.