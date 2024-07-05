Norden Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.56. 243,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.03 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

