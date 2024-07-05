Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.00. 2,391,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,447. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.61 and a 200 day moving average of $500.96.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

