NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,461.52 or 0.99933670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063031 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.