NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 261,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.