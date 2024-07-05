Netrum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.97 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $26.97 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $23.40 or 0.00039039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.39776352 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

