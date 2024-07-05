NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $95.92

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.92, but opened at $93.20. NetEase shares last traded at $93.29, with a volume of 27,447 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

