Needham & Company LLC Increases Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $242.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Universal Display

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

