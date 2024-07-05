National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 18,748 shares.The stock last traded at $499.51 and had previously closed at $499.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,735,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

