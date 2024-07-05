National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.14

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 34449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
