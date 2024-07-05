Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $100.07 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Nano has a total market cap of $100.07 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,458.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00577316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00109333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00269075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062176 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

