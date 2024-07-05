Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Mytilineos Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

Mytilineos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $1.4807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Mytilineos Company Profile

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

