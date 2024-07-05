My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 82,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

My Size Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 153.83%. Equities analysts predict that My Size, Inc. will post -7.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

About My Size

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

