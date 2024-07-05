Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 199,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,571. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

