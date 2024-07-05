Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $168.15 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $168.15 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00042919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,079,843 coins and its circulating supply is 882,708,231 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

