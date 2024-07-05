Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.62. 6,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Molecular Partners Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 864.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Partners
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.