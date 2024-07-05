Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.62. 6,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 864.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

