MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.30. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 49,853 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Prudential PLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.