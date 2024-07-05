MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.