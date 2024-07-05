MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $171.50. 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

