MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.59

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.59 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 3371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
