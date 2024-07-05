Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 1,569 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $416,240.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,072. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

