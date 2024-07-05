Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 1,415,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,659. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

