Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 502,911 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average is $179.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

