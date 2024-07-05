Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 365.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,283.50. 108,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,549. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,306.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,191.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

