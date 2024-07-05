Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,017 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novartis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Novartis by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 311,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 516,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

