Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires 6,865 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,087. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.