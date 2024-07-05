Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.86.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at C$77.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.78. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

