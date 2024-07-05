Metars Genesis Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.69 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $119.69 million and approximately $106,172.92 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.36018946 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $104,203.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

