Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.