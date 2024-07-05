Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.32. 10,359,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

