Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.