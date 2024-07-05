MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224,284 shares in the company, valued at $48,578,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 850,938 shares of company stock worth $17,504,582 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

