Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TPH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,004. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

