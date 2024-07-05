Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $34.68 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $34,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 983,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.57 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

