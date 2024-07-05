Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.36 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 31,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

