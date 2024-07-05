Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

WMS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.89. 339,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

