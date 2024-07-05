Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 64.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $425.99. The stock had a trading volume of 195,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.37. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $428.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
