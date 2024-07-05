Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 276,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $220.88. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.