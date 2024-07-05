Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 2,438,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.