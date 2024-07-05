Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.28. 340,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $273.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

