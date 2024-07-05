Mario J. Gabelli Buys 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.29 per share, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.14. 116,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,912. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

