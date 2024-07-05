Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,003. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $112.82 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

