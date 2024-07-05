Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $260.18 million and $65.88 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

