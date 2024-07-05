Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.98

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.98 and last traded at C$20.98, with a volume of 1730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.48.

LUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last 90 days. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

