L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

