L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
L’Oréal Price Performance
Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About L’Oréal
