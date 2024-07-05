Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LBPH opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

