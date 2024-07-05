Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $459.69 and last traded at $460.13. 140,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,076,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

