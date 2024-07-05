LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.07 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

