Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.28. The stock had a trading volume of 392,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

