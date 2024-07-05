Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Sells $68,973.84 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 14,738 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $68,973.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,488.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $48,900.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $330,947.77.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lesaka Technologies stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.63% of Lesaka Technologies worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

